Letter to the Editor: Make sure to dig into facts about O’Halleran

I recently received an election flyer that misrepresented Congressman Tom O’Halleran and his voting record. It was prepared by his opponent who is either naïve or malicious, and, in either case, does not deserve my vote.
Please read for yourself how Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s votes line up with (or against) Trump at https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/tom-ohalleran/. Every congressman must vote for bills like the budget, US/Mexico trade deals, support for people affected by COVID and etc. even if they do reflect the position of the administration. You will see that a career 32% agreement with Trump positions is actually excellent for our Democratic congressman.
Tom O’Halleran is hard-working and decent and strives to represent his constituents. Eva Putzova knows the truth, but she is willing to misrepresent the meaning of his voting record in the hopes of being elected herself.
BEATRICE COOLEY
Flagstaff
