Letter to the Editor: Make sure to dig into facts about O’Halleran
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Make sure to dig into facts about O’Halleran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I recently received an election flyer that misrepresented Congressman Tom O’Halleran and his voting record. It was prepared by his opponent who is either naïve or malicious, and, in either case, does not deserve my vote.

Please read for yourself how Congressman Tom O’Halleran’s votes line up with (or against) Trump at https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/tom-ohalleran/. Every congressman must vote for bills like the budget, US/Mexico trade deals, support for people affected by COVID and etc. even if they do reflect the position of the administration. You will see that a career 32% agreement with Trump positions is actually excellent for our Democratic congressman.

Tom O’Halleran is hard-working and decent and strives to represent his constituents. Eva Putzova knows the truth, but she is willing to misrepresent the meaning of his voting record in the hopes of being elected herself.

BEATRICE COOLEY

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic
Letters

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

  • Updated

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.” That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News