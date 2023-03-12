As one who has missed mail deliveries recently, I write first to thank Sean Golightly for his fair recent treatment of Flagstaff's problem, but then to move to its implications for a larger problem. Being a mail carrier is a tough job anytime, and much more so in the incredible weather confronting all of us recently.

The problem in finding enough carriers to handle the mail volumes may lie more in Washington, but also in Phoenix, where the Republican legislature is trying to "punish" those cities who by local legal consensus have agreed to raise the minimum wage for those employed in a high-cost city like Flagstaff. In this, they have been abetted by the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, indifferent to the needs of those who help make the city work. For postal employees, they have also been abetted by Louis DeJoy, a Trump-appointed postmaster general who has systematically trashed sorting machines we-the-people paid for, slashed the number of employees and generally interfered deliberately with our country's oldest institution.

The profit motive for a business is understandable; keep as much of the profit for the boss as possible. That same motive fails miserably when the delivery of both health (think so-called "health insurance") services and public services (think governments at all levels) are offered. Our postal employees are our concern. Our governments should offer fair treatment. This is an ethical problem, not a postal problem.

As for the Arizona Legislature and the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, they never fail to disappoint.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff