Letter to the Editor: MacManis' pitch for the Kachina Wetlands 'irresponsible '

Sam MacManis' recent pitch for the Kachina Wetlands is irresponsible local journalism. The article fails to tell dog-walkers that their animals need to be on leads. And, Kachina Village is already dealing with irresponsible tourists who make open fires, defecate in the forest and drive crazily on the quiet neighborhood roads. You have a responsibility to this community. Sam should have listened to his trepidation.

MARY SOJOURNER

Flagstaff

