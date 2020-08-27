 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Lymphedema Treatment Act should be supported
Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, lymphedema patients must have the medical supplies they need to safely manage their condition at home. The Lymphedema Treatment Act (S.518/H.R.1948) is a bipartisan bill that will improve insurance coverage for medically necessary, prescription compression supplies. Without this central component of treatment, lymphedema patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization. With more than 450 cosponsors, the Lymphedema Treatment Act is the most supported healthcare bill in Congress and should be passed into law this year.

KATHY RHODES

Flagstaff

 

