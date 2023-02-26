LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR SAFE SIDEWALK PROJECT



To the Community:



Snow on snow has blanketed Flagstaff's streets and sidewalks this winter. The icy, unshoveled sidewalks are unsafe for school children, seniors, dog walkers, and joggers.



What if good-hearted citizens of each neighborhood in Flagstaff volunteered to shovel the snowy sidewalks of the elderly or ill who don't have the strength to do so?



I invite the Boy Scouts, youth ministries, NAU and CCC students, as well as off-duty firefighters to share their much-appreciated, much-needed muscle to love their neighbors this winter and keep Flagstaff's sidewalks safe for all in our beloved community.



Thank you,

Janine Kelley