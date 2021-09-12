Letter to the Editor: Looking into the future for answers on wearing masks

So much is written, said and pushed of reasons why we should "mask up." Now, I have a few questions/opinions for those of us who feel they have the future truth. It has to be the future since the present "truths" seem to change day to day depending on whomever has the podium. And where does God fit into this problem?

1) What good does it do to wear one outdoors? Our 7,000-foot air is thin enough to cause some of us older people problems just breathing.

2) If the students of any age wear one all the time in class, does it not get wet, dirty from handling, and a great place for an incubation of something or other? Then if they take it off and pocket it, what is in the pocket to be inhaled once it is again put on the face?

3) Since Dr. Oz did a mask analysis, should not everyone wear an N95? So that brings another question...who can afford them?

4) Lastly, our health department has not had a say in our paper that I have read. But, does not a self respecting virus penetrate the mask with ease, especially within the above environments? And are not the masks just an idea of safety?

Years ago, my brother was a long distance truck driver. At an unnamed café, the waitress gifted him with a board that hung there.

"WE ALL WEAR MASKS