Letter to the Editor: Looking for direction for city traffic issues

Thinking of all my fellow drivers in and around the City of Flagstaff, I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the city personnel (elected, appointed, or hired) who have supported the ongoing development of every last square foot of dirt with buildings large and small. Many of these structures have brought and will continue to bring hundreds (thousands?) of more vehicles into Flagstaff. And, all this without putting any effort at all into amelioration or additions to existing roadways and streets. How can they have been so thoughtless, careless and short-sighted? It doesn't take much intelligent insight to figure that more vehicles will need more road space, but apparently they forgot or ignored that half of the equation.