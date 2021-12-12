Letter to the Editor: Looking beyond the rhetoric for women

Our Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all [hu]men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Government’s basic function is to provide for the welfare of all citizens regardless of race, sex or religion. The major political parties state they honor these principles; however, what are their actions?

Each party advocates one’s right to their “body-autonomy.” One party affirms a woman’s right to decide her future is irrevocable, and government has no right to make health or reproductive decisions for her. Here, the affected individuals are the woman and her family.

A second party claims individuals have the right to refuse medication; however, when refusing vaccination, those individuals become disease vectors threatening public health by endangering their own life and those in their community. Thus, the “unalienable Right” of “Life, Liberty, and Happiness” of others becomes revocable based on proliferating a virus or another health ailment.

The best person to choose between giving birth or an abortion is the pregnant woman. She knows her capacity to provide a healthy life for herself and child. Stripped of her foundational rights, the consequences are disproportionately endured by low-income and/or minority women. Forcing women into parenthood keeps them under-educated, under-employed, and unable to meet their potential.

When disenfranchising women of their rights, we institutionalize racism and numerous other “-isms.” This assures the very inequities that our “Forefathers” fought to defeat in the Revolutionary War continue. However, if we change this system by passing meaningful voting rights and electing just individuals, then social equality might have another chance in our United States.

