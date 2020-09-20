Letter to the Editor: Look past sunflowers to the facts when considering housing

A common response to affordable housing plans is “the City has better locations for this type of development.” I ask my fellow community members, where exactly are these more “appropriate” properties?
In the 2000s, after at least seven public hearings, the city council voted unanimously to invest a total of $575,367 in the 3.06-acre parcel located at Highway 180 and Schultz Pass Road as part of a plan to create affordable housing. This property has all of the infrastructure in place to build 20+ homes for community members. The city currently owns less than 2 other acres of land that has been designated for affordable housing. These properties will require rezoning and the stubbing of utilities before they can be developed. The Schultz parcel is ready to go, but now we are being asked to wait until November 2022 for a possible ballot initiative to “save” a field of transitory sunflowers.
I believe it is time for the residents opposing this development to consider the facts, and stop delaying a project that has been 15+ years in the making. It’s time to say yes in my backyard to the people of Flagstaff.
Please note: while I currently serve on the City of Flagstaff Housing Authority Board, and numerous other organizations, the above opinions are my own, and do not represent the opinions of any institution.
TAD MOORE
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!