Letter to the Editor: Longtime resident says thanks to Forest Service

Recent letters express criticism and frustration toward the U.S. Forest Service about their decisions regarding forest access. This longtime Flagstaff resident respects and appreciates our Coconino National Forest staff for the professional way they daily face management pressures. Without the USFS establishing and preserving public lands in 1898, we wouldn’t have much of a ponderosa pine forest to protect today as loggers had moved in to the area in the 1880s and began clear-cutting timber. Many of us have seen the old photos of these early cut-over lands.