Letter to the Editor: Longtime resident says thanks to Forest Service

Letters

Recent letters express criticism and frustration toward the U.S. Forest Service about their decisions regarding forest access. This longtime Flagstaff resident respects and appreciates our Coconino National Forest staff for the professional way they daily face management pressures. Without the USFS establishing and preserving public lands in 1898, we wouldn’t have much of a ponderosa pine forest to protect today as loggers had moved in to the area in the 1880s and began clear-cutting timber. Many of us have seen the old photos of these early cut-over lands.

The USFS implemented rules and policies to control extensive logging. They were so concerned about the importance of this forest that they located the nation's first research site on the Coconino National Forest in 1908 for scientists to study and advise on how to perpetuate the fragile forest. Their long-term research sites are still monitored by USFS and NAU foresters.

Signs that appreciatively acknowledge the elite USFS-trained firefighting crews should include: “Thank you, US Forest Service!”

SUSAN DEAVER OLBERDING

Flagstaff

