Good luck having a heart attack or brain injury in the high country; there are no doctors to take care of you. The seasoned doctors who once practiced here have been pushed out. Soon, morbidity and mortality from lung disease is set to skyrocket as well. Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has informed Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates (NAPA) — the only pulmonologists in town -- that their hospital contract will not be renewed.

What NAH is attempting to do has all the hallmarks of a hostile takeover. Doctors who advocate for their patients and the non-physician NAH staff find themselves pushed out. Losses have occurred in almost all specialties, especially cardiology, orthopedics, hospitalists, neurologists and neurosurgery.

Don’t worry about the doctors, though, when these specialists leave town they do fine. The people who lose are the patients. Patients lose the long history developed with their doctor, but they also simply lose care. With 1,500 pulmonary positions unfilled nationwide, NAH will struggle and pay mightily to fill pulmonary positions with expensive visiting doctors who don’t know the patients or the community. In short, there will be fewer doctors, they will be less qualified to treat and they will cost more.

My long-term cardiologist has already been pushed out and now my pulmonologist is being threatened as well. I have persistent asthma and if my pulmonologist is gone, I will likely be forced to leave the community I have called home for nearly four decades and love with all my heart, and lungs.

No doubt about it, we need a cutting-edge hospital in Flagstaff, but whatever it is that NAH is doing, it is most assuredly not that. Taxpayer support for NAH including bond measures that go toward the new hospital should be denied until NAH can coexist and support quality practices in town.

JANE MULROONEY

Flagstaff