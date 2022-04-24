Letter to the Editor: Longtime local finds advantages in public transportation

I have lived in Flagstaff for over 30 years and only discovered public transportation during the last snowstorm. That snowy morning, I chose to take the bus to work and walked back, enjoying the exercise and time outside. A light went on in my head and I realized I could do that every day.

I am now a public transportation regular, finding many benefits: no stress, dealing with traffic, doing my part to decrease my impact on the environment, supporting an important element of a healthy and vibrant community, and -- of course -- saving a lot of money I am not spending at the pump. The last time I filled my car’s gas tank was Feb. 7 -- and still have about quarter of a tank left. Furthermore, Mountain Line takes the guessing and waiting for the bus a non-issue: there is a great app that provides up-to-date information on bus arrivals throughout the day.