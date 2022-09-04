Letter to the Editor: Longtime letter writer questions if people, not politics, the problem

Is there truly hope of a better America in our lifetimes? A unified country with a sense of integrity?

If the comment section of this publication is at all a mini snapshot of our culture, then my answer is, probably not …

I have participated off and on commenting for several years now, and have concluded that many, if not most, Americans would rather belittle and blame each other in a state of self-righteousness than to face the reality of any promise of a truly positive outcome as a result of their animosity towards each other and unwillingness to collaborate. My entire life, I have had both liberal and conservative views, and have voted accordingly. Politics is like religion — rather than accepting others who are different, people tend to feel their group is superior, contradictory to the core values of said group. A psychiatric catastrophe.

So I experimented with various commenting styles:

— Lashing out in anger, name calling

— Sarcasm (my favorite)

— Absurd general statements

— Showing respect and a willingness to understand

I found, using respect, that even most of the worst offenders softened and were more easily engaged in civil discussion, as opposed to externalizing all blame onto their political “enemies.”

The far left is convinced Republicans are the largest threat to the “American Way,” and the opposite is true as to how the far right views Democrats. Neither side has got it right!

The two-party political system was ideally created as a means of checks and balances. It didn’t take long for that to vanish, in it’s place, a means of Americans to collectively shoot themselves in the foot. Thus, the American dream is now the American nightmare. A circle game.

I doubt most readers of this letter will agree with me, as it’s apparent that hate and self-righteous behavior feels better than mutual cooperation and reality to these people. That’s learned behavior by the way.

My final conclusion is that the largest threat to America is Americans.

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff