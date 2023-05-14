As a long-standing member of the Flagstaff community, I am opposed to the new hospital/health village proposed by Northern Arizona Healthcare. They wish to empty the existing hospital and ancillary facilities without concrete plans for their future use.

This decision begs the question: Are we now a throw-away community? After years of improving, remodeling and expanding, NAH claims that the existing hospital’s capacity no longer fits its needs. For this it proposes disrupting a quiet and pristine area of town, with a sprawling campus and a 150-foot tower (to add only 35 beds).

Most importantly, why are they not using the acres of land between N. San Francisco St. and Turquoise Drive that NAH has owned for several years? This space could be utilized and accommodate a Health Village, as was originally planned.

They profess it will not cost the citizens of Flagstaff. Where is the money? Who will pay for widening Beulah Boulevard, a ladder truck, larger-capacity fire station with increased personnel, extension of Mountain Line, etc., etc.? NAH has neither the current funds nor does it claim responsibility.

NAH is a nonprofit entity. But someone(s) does and will profit. The CEO, alone, currently earns over half a million dollars a year.

There has been no collaboration with the Regional Plan, Dark Skies Coalition, Friends of Flagstaff, Flagstaff Sustainability Program, Coconino County Comprehensive Plan, Diablo Trust, or Sierra Club. Why not? The lack of transparency raises major concerns about the negative impact of this decision on the community and the environment.

CONNIE GHIGLIERI

Flagstaff