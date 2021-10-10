Letter to the Editor: Local would like to see FHS clean up its act around school

To the Flagstaff High School administration:

I am a longtime Flagstaff resident and live two blocks from your school. I walk by your campus several times a week.

I am appalled.

Have you walked around the FHS neighboring area? Have your assistant principals had the opportunity to witness the disregard your students show by throwing their unfinished junk food and trash anywhere they want?

I would encourage you to take a walk. Look for yourself and think about the impact your student body is having in our beautiful community. It is not just insulting but also shows your students have no regard for the environment, others and ultimately, themselves.

I suggest you and all your administrators lead by example and have a clean-up event around the streets surrounding the school. Take time, interest and an active role in our town -- overrun already by tourists and uncaring seasonal homeowners.

It is time you show your students what it means to be a good person and neighbor.

LIZETTE MELIS

Flagstaff

