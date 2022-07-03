Letter to the Editor: Local wonders where 'common sense' was before fires

Regarding how to close the forest: First a huge shoutout of gratitude to firefighters/support personnel. Thank you.

In reading the article one thing I never saw mentioned was the use of basic common sense. I have a firm belief/respect for science but sometimes common sense can go a long way.

It was common sense that told many of us the the forest was in a precarious position in early spring. It was common sense that told us that by late spring things were dangerous. It was common sense that told us to start restriction/closure around Memorial Day and definitely after. It was common sense that told us that consistent high winds, high temps, no moisture was an incident waiting to happen and that the forest should be shut down. After the Tunnel Fire and its devastation, it was common sense that told us to shut down. Instead the Pipeline Fire started. Anyone with common sense would have seen that coming.

For several years many of us have asked the Forest Service to be proactive and we’re ignored. All that devastation, loss of homes, loss of wildlife and their habitat, damage to our watershed, flooding, financial losses and mental stress from both of those fires could possibly have been avoided if someone in charge had just used a little common sense.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff

