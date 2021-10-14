Letter to the Editor: Local wants to share Southside, recommends more housing

I love living in the Southside neighborhood. I love running the Bow and Arrow Trail and playing ultimate Frisbee at the NAU fields. I love riding my bike to the farmers market. I love how I’m a short walk from downtown anytime I want to meet friends for coffee. I love how easy it is to restock groceries with Whole Foods just a quick bike ride away. I love the rich cultural history of Southside, easily explored through resources gathered by the Murdoch Center.

Which is exactly why I support more housing here. More residents should be able to enjoy this location, with its proximity to many of Flagstaff’s best features. I want more housing so the friends I already have here, squeezed between rising rents and impossible home prices, can stay here. And it makes sense for more people to live in this area to meet the goals of the Carbon Neutrality Plan, which includes a prominent reduction in vehicle miles traveled (VMT).