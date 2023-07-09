What Flagstaff is getting: another car wash; another climate-controlled self-storage building; and a drive-thru liquor store. All of these are “Coming Soon!!” on our historic route 66. It makes me sad, and mad. Do our elected officials have the power to decide what businesses can open in town? I’m a believer in the free market, but I also voted for councilpersons whom I thought would work to conserve water and discourage drunk driving.