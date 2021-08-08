Letter to the Editor: Local wants to see more mask efforts, requirements

Come on, Flagstaff! Why aren’t local businesses requiring their employees follow the latest CDC guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated to mask up indoors in public places? We are not at a sufficient level of vaccination for herd immunity and the delta variant is here.

There are many who cannot get the vaccination, children and people with certain health challenges. It’s up to all of us to help protect the most vulnerable, and the least that local businesses can do is require their employees wear masks. We can and must do better.