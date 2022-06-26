Letter to the Editor: Local wants to see Forest Service do more for fire prevention

First of all, thank you to all the brave firefighters that have had to (once again) work tirelessly to save homes in the Flagstaff area. I am saddened by the loss of our beautiful forests and the animals that live there because of the recent fires -- fires that for the most part could have been prevented.
When conditions are so dry, the Forest Service should close the forests to ALL campers. Hikers and bikers could still be allowed to enjoy the forest. No cigarettes, no fires of any kind. Period. And there should be large signs explaining this at all trailheads.
The Forest Service should consider building campgrounds for camping purposes. No more camping at large. Ever. In the campgrounds (that hopefully would be built) only propane stoves and propane "campfires" would be allowed. This seems to be the only way that our forests will survive.
All the money that is spent fighting fires and the resulting floods would certainly never have to be spent if these steps were taken. And the forests would be around for us and our children to enjoy. As it is, my children and grandchildren will have little to enjoy where the fires have burned. Let's take reasonable, sensible steps to protect our remaining forests before they burn down -- and possibly our town along with it.
TINA CASKEY
Flagstaff
