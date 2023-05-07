The $1 billion NAH proposal to relocate Flagstaff’s hospital from the center of town to the edge of town near Fort Tuthill is a huge step in the wrong direction. We’ve all seen what happens to Beulah Boulevard when there are events at Fort Tuthill. Traffic backs up for miles! This would make it almost impossible to approach the hospital in case of emergency. To accommodate the added traffic burden, projected to be 53,190 added trips every day, the NAH proposal would require a $54 million upgrade of Beulah and other roads and intersections for which it offers to pay $0.

... and the carbon footprint of all this added traffic? Our Regional Plan does call for reaching net zero emissions by 2030. NAH makes no mention of how to reduce this footprint. How about adding 50 or more electric car charging stations to their proposal? NAH says that adding solar panels above the parking lots is “not in the budget.” No mention of the 100 or more bike racks for regular bikes and e-bikes that would help to reduce this footprint.

Because the NAH proposal includes buildings and towers higher than any other buildings in town, it will require a new fire station that can accommodate a ladder truck with sufficient reach. NAH proposes to pay for half of this new station while the city will be burdened to pay the other half as well as the ongoing cost of operations and the additional personnel.

There will also be the need for additional Mountain Line bus routes to accommodate the new location. Has NAH offered to buy Mountain Line two new electric buses? Perhaps if they made a higher priority of reducing their carbon footprint, they might consider this. So far, no such luck.

I think city council needs to send NAH back to the drawing board on these issues.

STEFAN SOMMER

Flagstaff