Letter to the Editor: Local urges action on city camping law

If you pay attention to local issues in any city, you know the term NIMBY, or “not in my back yard,” refers to citizens fighting for their rights on an issue that affects their neighborhood. On Aug.24, Flagstaff City Council will decide whether to consider overturning the existing law that prohibits camping on city property. As opposed to being a NIMBY issue, this is a NIMFY issue, or “not in my front yard,” affecting every Flagstaff property owner and resident.

If this prohibition is overturned, you could experience people living in vans/campers/RVs in front of your house or along your alley. City parks and parking lots could become camping/RV sites, and campers could stay indefinitely. The idea of overturning this law is not well conceived — just imagine the sanitation issue alone. I have experienced campers in front of my house for years. I recently woke at 1 a.m. while travelers in a Sprinter-type van settled in for the night along the curb.

Downtown residents have dealt with illegal campers for years with little enforcement. If the law is overturned, you can bet that campers will increase in numbers and will stay in every neighborhood. So… residents from Coconino Estates to NoHo to Cheshire, Continental to Sinagua Heights, University Heights to Ponderosa Trails, this would become your NIMFY issue.