Letter to the Editor: Local takes time to reflect after fires

Now that the monsoons have arrived and the memories of the recent wildfires have begun to recede, this could, and should, be the appropriate time for the Forest Service, and especially the Coconino National Forest supervisor, to give serious thought to revisiting the issue of closing the forest each year from Memorial Day to the onset of our annual monsoon weather's arrival.
Without this management change, I'm fearful that more and more of our precious ponderosa forest will be lost to catastrophic fire(s). We must take the initiative in this regard!
LES CHEROW
Flagstaff
