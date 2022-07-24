 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Local takes time to reflect after fires

  • 0
Letters

Now that the monsoons have arrived and the memories of the recent wildfires have begun to recede, this could, and should, be the appropriate time for the Forest Service, and especially the Coconino National Forest supervisor, to give serious thought to revisiting the issue of closing the forest each year from Memorial Day to the onset of our annual monsoon weather's arrival.

Without this management change, I'm fearful that more and more of our precious ponderosa forest will be lost to catastrophic fire(s). We must take the initiative in this regard!

LES CHEROW

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)