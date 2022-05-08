Letter to the Editor: Local stitches together yarns upon finding donated sweater

The food bank truck pulled into base and donations from stores were to be unloaded. At the back of the truck, from donations at a radio station, were 12 plus bags. We were to empty them into a container to be used by those who needed more warmth than they had. Flagstaff had done it again, with all the many sizes and colors of any type of outer clothing one can imagine. What a great donation! We shifted and straightened them out to make more room for contents of incoming bags.

But wait...lying in the corner, out of the way of incoming dumps, was a sweatshirt. In pristine condition, alone, brilliant white and a standout in the massive sea of fur, vests, black, brown, red, green and multi-color clothing. It sat there as if to say "pick me." It was not just any shirt but one obviously loved and cared for and proudly worn. For some reason, it was still clean, folded neatly and a symbol of better days. Emblazoned on the shirt front were the large blue letters "NYPD."

I took time to stare at this beauty and wonder who had worn it. Were they proud to have been a police person, why donate this and was the previous owner now a resident of Flagstaff? As a previous employee, had they been happy there, were they proud and safe when wearing this, and if they are here, what prompted the move? Did they look at our beautiful mountains and remember strength and peace come from above? If they came to be renewed by that peace, welcome, and find peace and happiness in this new life.

LEE HARSH

Flagstaff

