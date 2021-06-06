 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Local starting to feel pinched inside the city
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Local starting to feel pinched inside the city

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Woe is me. What are we going to do? Today, June 3, between noon and 1:30 p.m., I had to wait twice for a red light on three different occasions. Later in the day I didn't quite make it through on the yellow before it turned red. I didn't want to wait for another green light.

And the tourist season has apparently started. Lots of out-of-state cars. Construction is going on all over town, at least three new very large apartment complexes and the university is growing.

What are we going to do? Is there a plan to ameliorate the problem or are we just going to struggle through? Or learn to stay home like we've been doing just when the town is opening up?

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

0 comments
1
1
0
1
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)