Letter to the Editor: Local starting to feel pinched inside the city

Woe is me. What are we going to do? Today, June 3, between noon and 1:30 p.m., I had to wait twice for a red light on three different occasions. Later in the day I didn't quite make it through on the yellow before it turned red. I didn't want to wait for another green light.

And the tourist season has apparently started. Lots of out-of-state cars. Construction is going on all over town, at least three new very large apartment complexes and the university is growing.

What are we going to do? Is there a plan to ameliorate the problem or are we just going to struggle through? Or learn to stay home like we've been doing just when the town is opening up?

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

