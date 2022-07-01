Letter to the Editor: Local sickened by recent experiences with FMC's service

Total failure of the Flagstaff Medical Center -- our primary care person is leaving. Normally that would mean switching to someone else but no longer. Now you have to set up an initial meeting before you can set up a new doctor. Problem is that the next meeting would be sometime in November. So if you critically need a refill on one of your medicines you are, basically, out of luck.

The reason for this new step in switching to a new doctor is the heavy demand for services. However, that means that if you are an existing, well established patient, you can just hang in limbo until you can get in. After spending 12-plus hours in the emergency room recently, I asked the doctor when I finally got to see someone if anyone had died waiting. The answer was simple: yes. When I asked other non-hospital doctors what was going on the answer was once again simple: they just do not care.