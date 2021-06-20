 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Local shows support of Wednesday market and more
I was pleased to learn that the city has implemented a temporary plan to hold an Open Market to pedestrians only along Aspen Avenue on Wednesday of each week. It's a great idea. Perhaps the city should consider the use the Open Market idea as a way to eventually making Aspen Avenue a permanent walking street as is done in other cities. It would not only reduce the ever-increasing traffic congestion of the downtown core, but I think it would enhance the quality of downtown life to the benefit of both businesses and people.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff

