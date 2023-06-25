I support the Flagstaff Community First petition for referendum on the rezoning of “. . .63.18 acres. . . generally located at 1120 W. Purple Sage Trail.” I believe that the Flagstaff City Council’s approval of this zoning amendment to change “rural residential and estate residential” to “highway commercial” for the presumed use by Northern Arizona Heathcare’s proposed “NAH Health and Wellness Village” was approved without due diligence and without adequate inclusion of citizen input.

If voters choose to reject the zoning amendment, there will be an opportunity to conduct the type of deep study and analysis that should have preceded placing of this zoning issue on Council’s agenda. Let’s study medical service expansion needs, with special focus on lower-income individuals and households. Let’s conduct an architectural review of existing facilities from professionals on the forefront of sustainable design and creative rehabilitation. And if a need for additional property is shown, let’s investigate acquisition possibilities near existing facilities. Let’s find if cost savings and environmental advantages are predicted in infrastructure design. Do oncoming social and technological changes in transportation, telemedicine, patient outcomes, AI, etc. indicate that less infrastructure will be needed than that is presently planned? Let’s find out! Following deep study and analysis, we can then assess the feasibility of developing an alternative plan — one focused on sustainability, access and cost factors — for comparison with existing plans. It’s time to give our community the due diligence it deserves!