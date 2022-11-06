Letter to the Editor: Local shows opposition to candidate running for Council spot

I am opposing the election of candidate Lori Matthews to the Flagstaff City Council. While I don't take issue with her training and work experience, I have serious concerns about how well she would represent the views of the community, if elected.

Matthews' largest campaign funding source comes from someone who has funded far-right extremists and election deniers. That alone should raise concerns about her loyalty to the voters in our community and who she would truly represent.

At a recent public question and answer forum, Matthews was asked by a member of the audience whether she believed the 2020 election was fraudulent and if Joe Biden was the legitimately elected president. These were politically neutral questions and warranted simple yes or no responses. After dancing around the question she ended her nonanswer by stating that "there was a gray area" there. I find it rather hypocritical that she would be running for public office using the same election system that she doesn't trust. She has no business holding elected office.

There are other well-qualified ballot and write-in candidates to consider. Both Austin Aslan and Regina Salas deserve another term on the council. Consider a vote for write-ins Regina Salas, Deborah Harris and Khara House.

STEPHEN LOPEZ

Flagstaff