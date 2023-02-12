Flagstaff needs to improve its pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure and public transit to make the city more accessible to elderly, disabled and low-income residents.

Driving becomes increasingly difficult and dangerous as residents age. The rate of fatal crashes rises dramatically after 70, and past 80 is higher than for any other age group. Thus elderly residents need access to transportation options aside from driving. Without options, they are left vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness, a key reason the AARP endorses the concept of “Complete Streets” designed to provide safe access for all road users.

Pedestrian infrastructure and public transit are similarly important for residents with travel-limiting disabilities. These residents are 2 to 3 times less likely to own a vehicle, 50% to 80% more likely to make a trip by public transit and up to 50% more likely to make a trip by walking (percentages vary by age and working status). Thus, a big way to improve mobility for residents with travel-limiting disabilities is to make walking and taking public transit easier.

Walking, biking and public transit can be alternatives to the high cost of owning a vehicle for low-income residents. The American Automobile Association estimates that the annual cost of owning a vehicle is over $10K. In contrast, the annual cost of owning and maintaining a bike is under $500, a year's worth of bus passes is $415, and walking is free. But most residents can’t take advantage of these savings because Flagstaff’s pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure does not access enough areas safely, and the frequency and service area of bus lines are often inconvenient. Underlying these issues is an inadequate supply of housing close to jobs and amenities -- it would be far easier to walk, bike and take public transit if residents could live closer to their destinations.

I hope the Flagstaff City Council keeps all this in mind when making decisions on whether to invest in pedestrian, cyclist and public transit projects throughout the coming year.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff