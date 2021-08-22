Letter to the Editor: Local seeks green light for stoplight at Woody Mountain

This is not a new subject for me -- I have addressed the newspaper, the city and ADOT on numerous occasions and gotten nowhere! There is a desperate need for a stoplight at Woody Mountain Road and Route 66 -- for our safety and sanity.

Development is crazy with more to come and traffic from the 40 often gets funneled to town on 66 because of road work or accidents. No one drives the speed limit. Very often drivers come into town at really excessive speeds, treating our road like a racetrack. Ingress and egress onto 66 is nearly impossible leading to frustration and reckless chance-taking. I am tired of excuses and bogus traffic counts. We want action now!