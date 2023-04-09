There has been considerable reporting on the Trump Indictment. It is clear from Trump supporters and detractors alike that it involves his payment to women in advance of the 2016 election to remain silent regarding their claims of his marital infidelity. (The charges are still sealed, for whatever that is worth, so nobody knows.)

His detractors are fairly consistent with the message “no one is above the law,” but they don’t bother to explain what law he actually violated.

I am aware that extortion is illegal but not paying extortion or hush money or whatever term one would like to use. Such payments do fail when the recipient discloses what they were paid to not disclose, so it may be unwise but is it illegal?

I am aware that there are laws regarding campaign contributions although they are complex and ever changing. Paying someone to remain silent regarding negative information could fit the definition of a campaign contribution. Nevertheless, there has never been a limit to what a candidate could spend on their campaign.

I hope you find someone who can clearly state what crime he committed.

Regardless it is time for America to accept the result of the 2016 election and move on to current issues and problems.

DAVID M. MONIHAN JR.

Flagstaff