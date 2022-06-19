 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Local says time to close window on when forest is open

Letters

Now that the recent wildfires are (apparently) under control, it may be time for the Coconino National Forest to seriously weigh the benefits of closing the forest to recreational usage each year from Memorial Day to the onset of the summer monsoons. Recreation is certainly a high priority but losing thousands of acres of forest every year or two is destructive to thousands of residents and future generations of forest users!

LES CHEROW

Flagstaff

