Letter to the Editor: Local says shut down forest if you can't protect it

I am sitting here at Mountain View Ranchos just south of Doney Park watching another fire burn up our precious land and forcing locals to evacuate. Apparently, many, many people, probably not from around here, such as the person that has been arrested for the Pipeline Fire, think they are entitled to ignore the fire restrictions, and the Forest Service has very little enforcement in place to stop these idiots.

It pains me to say this, because I visit the forest every single day, but it’s time for the Forest Service to close it down during fire season and/or high alerts until they can figure out how to truly enforce the laws. I would rather not go to my beloved forest then watch more of it burn down because of thoughtless, selfish idiots. At least I’ll know that our sacred land is being better protected, at least hopefully.

I have already contacted the Coconino National Forest and relayed my thoughts, and if any of you readers feel the same as me, please do contact them. For any of you who are going to say, “Oh, that’s not fair. Why should we all suffer?” I say, life ain’t always what you want it to be.

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff

