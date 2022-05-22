Letter to the Editor: Local says plans for historic building 'troubling'

It's a troubling, and sad, thing that we are losing a significant piece of Flagstaff's founding history and with it an excellent example of eclectic 19th- and early 20th-century architecture to a bulldozer.
As reported in the Daily Sun the proposed housing development at the site of the former catholic school between Humphreys and North Beaver faces a delay due to rising building costs. In that story, we were reminded again of how developers doing business in this city too often get their way, either through zoning changes or the myth of promised affordable housing, or both. In this case, we're told the applicant, FSL, never even reached out to the Heritage Preservation Commission about relocation and preservation of the David Babbitt house -- this while saying he wished he could do more for historical preservation. The underlying implication here seems to be that city officials, along with the HPC and the developer had ultimately concluded that nothing could be done to preserve this landmark structure as it exists in the city's North End Historic District, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Perhaps this is true, that the belief was there were no other options available. But I also can't help but wonder whether city officials saw the removal and destruction of the Babbitt house as the cost of doing business with another developer, and that a high enough priority simply didn't exist to hold FSL to the city's primary interest of historic preservation.
As development moves apace in Flagstaff with no apparent end in sight; one can only hope that we aren't losing sight of what makes this city special. It can easily happen.
RICH RUMMEL
Flagstaff