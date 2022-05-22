Letter to the Editor: Local says plans for historic building 'troubling'

As reported in the Daily Sun the proposed housing development at the site of the former catholic school between Humphreys and North Beaver faces a delay due to rising building costs. In that story, we were reminded again of how developers doing business in this city too often get their way, either through zoning changes or the myth of promised affordable housing, or both. In this case, we're told the applicant, FSL, never even reached out to the Heritage Preservation Commission about relocation and preservation of the David Babbitt house -- this while saying he wished he could do more for historical preservation. The underlying implication here seems to be that city officials, along with the HPC and the developer had ultimately concluded that nothing could be done to preserve this landmark structure as it exists in the city's North End Historic District, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.