Letter to the Editor: Local says hospitals and wildfires don’t mix

In the wake of the destruction left by the Tunnel Fire, is anyone else questioning the wisdom of moving Flagstaff Medical Center to the edge of the forest? The new hospital will be situated between Fort Tuthill County Park and University Heights abutting the forest.

A quick Google search shows that University Heights went into the “Set” stage during the Rafael Fire in June 2021. What does it look like when a hospital goes into “Set" stage? Can a hospital even go into “Set” or “Go” stages? Talk to any longtime Flagstaff resident who has knowledge of prevailing wind patterns and terrain, and a fire approaching Flagstaff from the southwest is their greatest fear.

Another Google search, hospital+evacuation+wildfire, shows that hospitals can indeed evacuate and do get destroyed by wildfire. Barton hospital in South Lake Tahoe was evacuated due to the Caldor Fire in 2021, Avista hospital was evacuated in December 2021 in Louisville due to the Marshall Fire, in Northern California the Santa Rosa hospital was evacuated in 2017 and St. Helena hospital was evacuated twice in five weeks, and in 2019 the Feather River hospital was destroyed by the Camp Fire.

I’ve had a few community conversations in recent days and have learned that the decision to move the hospital is mostly a done deal. I heard that the city planner for the City of Flagstaff has not signed off on the project plans and that a fire plan by the Flagstaff Fire Department also has not been completed or approved.

I think we should have more public comments, open forums, and discussion about risk management and the fire mitigation and abatement plan before construction is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022. We should talk to city council, ask for a thorough review of the plans by wildfire and forestry experts, or just ask for more time.

The Tunnel Fire has left me with a pit in my stomach. I don’t want to imagine or experience that feeling in the case of a fire that threatens our hospital.

TED MARTINEZ

Flagstaff

