Letter to the Editor: Local says Daggett right choice to help solve city's issues

Letters

I am writing this letter to express my enthusiastic support for Becky Daggett to be the next mayor of Flagstaff. The issues we are facing as a community -- the housing crisis, more frequent wildfires and the resulting flooding impacts to name just a few -- require effective and unifying leadership to address and overcome. Becky is a proven leader and has demonstrated her ability to listen, consider different viewpoints, collaborate with stakeholders and show grace under pressure in her many local leadership roles. Becky’s strengths in strategic planning and action towards Flagstaff’s economic development were showcased during her time leading Flagstaff’s Business Retention and Expansion program. She is an authentic proponent of inclusiveness, inspiring others to work together and take action as demonstrated during her time as Flagstaff’s vice mayor, and through her community advocacy and leadership in support of the arts and education.

Becky acts with our community’s best interest at heart and has spent many years serving our community with integrity and passion. As a longtime Flagstaff resident, I have crossed paths with Becky in many circumstances, and I say without reservation: Becky Daggett is the leader we need!

AMY WOLKOWINSKY

Flagstaff

