Letter to the Editor: Local says city should stop attending welcome to 'greed'

The headline, “people in need of a place to live” that leads to a link about homes for sale and the first listing is going for $2.5 million…if someone can spend that much money on a home, then they are truly not in need!

I have lived in Flagstaff for 44 years. I watch as Flagstaff turns into a haven for greed and property grab by investors. What about those responsible people who really need a place they can afford to be able to live here and make an underwhelming salary to tend to the uber rich who don’t tip, don’t spend here, and turn their noses up and stand on the backs of the beautifully colored shoulders of those of us who came here so long ago?

My heart breaks for the place that once was. And please don’t talk to me about progress and that’s the way it is…that’s such a greedy way out of the argument! It doesn’t have to be this polarized to work for everyone!

