Letter to the Editor: Local says argument over safety of hockey players is on thin ice

The letter rebuking parents of hockey players at Jay Lively about masking on Oct. 3 is wildly inaccurate. According to Ann Scott, there are 240/100,000 deaths from COVID in Arizona and 150/100,000 deaths from accidents on I-17 so she deduces that children are at greater risk of COVID than getting killed in a car accident. If these numbers were all children, she may have a point.

The truth is according to the Coconino County Health Department there have been no deaths (zero) in children under 20 years of age from COVID in Coconino County. The CDC states that risk of mortality from COVID in children is less than from the flu. The CDC reports that there have been 331 deaths in the entire U.S. from COVID for children under 20 years as of July 2021. Half of those were in children with substantial underlying health problems.