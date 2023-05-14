'My country, ‘tis if thee, Sweet land of gun liberty … '

It is of your murdered children that I sing. Of the girl in the bushes with her hands over her face in Allen, Texas, who was found to have no face left when a good Samaritan tried to render aid. This faceless child is now, for me, the face of gun violence in America.

Why do supporters of the Second Amendment think that it covers anything more than the hunting rifles owned by our country’s founding fathers? If the Founding Fathers had wanted you to wander around Main Street with a miniature cannon attached to your shoulder, menacing your fellow citizens with weapons of war, surely they would have specified such a right in the Second Amendment?

No one wins when assault rifles and automatic weapons flood our streets. Gov. Abbot of Texas may have dismissed gun control as a “quick fix,” but given that we in the USA have had more mass shootings in 2023 than we have had days in the year, I’m ready for the quick fix.

Support gun control for yourself, your family, your community and for the faceless dead girl in Allen, Texas. The life you save may be your own.

MEGAN MARIE

Flagstaff