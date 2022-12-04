Letter to the Editor: Local questions why eyesore hasn't been dealt with

In the usual agenda of Flagstaff issues the city council has to deal with on a monthly basis, this gripe of mine may not seem like that big of a deal. But it is something that I think needs more attention than it is getting, if we would all agree that how a particular place looks is important for this or any city that prides itself on appearance and wishes to present itself in that positive light.

When the Giant gas and food business at Milton and Plaza Way closed four or five years ago, I'd heard that Safeway was taking it over to sell gas. True or not, that never happened, and since that time the building has sat like an abandoned eatery along a desolate, unused stretch of Old Route 66, complete with boarded up windows and weeds galore.

The question for me is, does the city have no authority to force the owner -- in this case I assume it's an oil company -- to maintain the site in a way commensurate with what the city stipulates by code? Is it OK to turn a blind eye to what is clearly an eyesore in the middle of a commercial corridor into and out of the city and forced upon God knows how many people on a daily basis?

I don't think so. Or at least it shouldn't be.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff