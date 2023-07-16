The amount of propaganda spewing from Northern Arizona Healthcare’s administration regarding their massive Fort Tuthill commercial development has become intolerable. Their radio ads and “fact sheets” are riddled with falsehoods.

They say they can’t renovate to provide quality healthcare, yet their 2019 Strategic Plan was planned for just that -- renovation and expanded community outreach facilities. They spent millions in design and have the architectural plans. Their sales pitches for the new development, such as “all patients will get individual rooms,” were already designed for their current property. This isn’t conjecture. It is straight out of the former CEO and administration’s mouths right here:

NAH says they have among the “lowest employee turnover rates in the industry.” Flagstaff Medical Center had a 31% turnover rate in 2021 and a 19% vacancy rate, according to their filings with the AZ Department of Health Services -- which is higher than both the national and state average. Here’s the link:

The fact is the new development is made for NAH to become another overpriced property manager of commercial and residential space, vacate downtown without any plans for the current facility, and force locals to subsidize their new property management business with millions of dollars every year, all to create their "Wealth Village." This isn’t about healthcare. Becoming property managers moves them further away from quality healthcare, not toward it. I’ll be voting NO on Proposition 480 this November to deny their rezoning. Stick to healthcare NAH, and stop lying to the public.

JARED MCCORMICK

Flagstaff