Letter to the Editor: Local pokes holes in city's story behind snow berms

This is a response to the recent front page article about snow berms. First of all I need to call out the city street section director's comments that it’s "physically impossible to adjust the snowplow blades to avoid creating berms" for what they are. A bunch of malarkey! Straightening the blade for 2 seconds to avoid placing berms is not going to stop those plows. It does take more time and effort.

Snow berm burnout: Flagstaff residents feeling trapped by snowplow operations "What good is a cleared street if you can’t get your vehicle out of your own driveway?” asked resident David Carpini.

Twenty years ago I stood up in front of the city council and was told to my face that the reason the plows don't turn their blades to avoid placing mounds of wet sludge in front of your driveway is that it takes too long. To test this theory, I borrowed the plow truck that I had access to at the time and brought it to my street after a pretty good storm had deposited over a foot of wet snow. It took me a minute and a half to plow the entire block in both directions turning the blade to avoid placing any snow in front of the three driveways and one alley on my street. The plow was mounted on an ancient 3/4-ton pickup, badly in need of a tuneup and had no problem doing the job. The city has huge 5-ton or larger trucks and road graders.

The real reason that they don't turn their blades is that its easier to go fast than it is to go slower and do a good job. Nowadays most storms we get here barely require plowing, but for the occasional big ones a different approach is in order. At the very least plow drivers operating in neighborhoods should show some consideration for the people whose tax dollars pay their salaries and stop repeatedly plowing huge berms in front of driveways after big storms. It is a ridiculous and unnecessary burden, especially on the elderly. It would also be helpful to the plow drivers if the police would actually enforce the ban on overnight street parking -- which they currently do not do.

SHAWN BROWNING

Flagstaff