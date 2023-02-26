I agree with Elizabeth Perry's opinion in the Daily Sun, Sunday, Feb. 12. I have lived in Flagstaff over 50 years raising a family and had a wonderful career in education for over 36 years. I have enjoyed my personal environment and retirement until short-term rentals entered my space.

Short-term rentals took away my ability to enjoy relaxing in my own yard. My sleep is disrupted because of constant party lights shining in my bedroom window. I used to enjoy my peaceful space, but that has changed due to large groups of people moving in and out most days every week for several years. The short-term renters bring with them constant noise, many children, pets, parties and party lights that remain lit even when no one is outside -- which is in opposition to our city's dark sky commitment.

How can a commercial business with no oversight be able to operate in a residential neighborhood? I have not been given any help from our city leaders. How much revenue is lost by non-reporting/disclosure of short-term rentals?

I am asking Flagstaff leaders to find a resolution. Our city needs clear guidelines for landlords, property managers, owners and renters of short-term rentals so local residents are protected.

DIANNE SOHM ADAMS

Flagstaff

