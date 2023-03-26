Anyone who has driven on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff knows that the roadbed is beyond dangerous. My observations were confirmed last Wednesday evening when I was returning to my home in Kachina Village and counted at least 25 vehicles stopped on I-17 near J. W. Powell Boulevard -- or the Flagstaff Airport Exit -- all with flat tires, some with multiple flattened tires and all because of the unsafe condition of I-17.

Hundreds of potholes, some more than 12 inches deep, tens of feet in diameter and some hundreds of feet long is basically what Interstate 17 has degraded into. I-17 south has been in need of a complete rebuilding/repaving for years now and nothing has been done. You can’t see the potholes at night, no warning signs are posted, the speed limit has not been reduced, and I for one have damn near lost control of my truck from colliding with them. It’s impossible to miss them all.

One simple question for Gov. Hobbs and ADOT: Are you waiting for someone to be killed driving on your pathetic, unsafe roads before you repair them?