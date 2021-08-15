Letter to the Editor: Local grows green thumb after visit to Colton Gardens

I've lived in Flagstaff 19 years and never heard of the Colton Gardens until today, Aug. 7. Never saw the sign right on 180 at the entrance to The Peaks. You just drive up like you're going to the Peaks and then the gardens are straight ahead of you behind a one-story building to the left of the Peaks. You can see the gate just to the left and behind the building.

The land is donated by the Museum but the work is all volunteer, no paid employees. The garden has both flowers and vegetables. They offered me a gorgeous squash and zucchini but I turned them down at first. Since I don't cook, I asked if the zucchini could be eaten raw and they said yes, so I'm going to make a salad and slice up the zucchini.

As you probably already know, gardens, like most outdoor settings, have great health benefits: they reduce stress and anxiety, and lower blood pressure, etc. So I might volunteer half a day after I do my hike at Buffalo Park -- not that I need to lower my blood pressure, but there is lots of anxiety these days. You will feel free in a garden.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

