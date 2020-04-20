Letter to the Editor: Local governments should make additional precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of the coronavirus crisis both globally and locally spreading, I urge the Coconino National Forest to keep all gated forest roads closed or close the gates on them now for the entire summer or longer. All motorized vehicles should be prohibited from accessing large areas of the forest to prevent further spread of the disease, and reduce the risk of forest fires resulting from campfires and increased access.

Flagstaff is a small community ill equipped to handle a surge in coronavirus cases. This easy and cost-effective action will protect Flagstaff and northern Arizona community health and our healthcare professionals, firefighters, and others on the front line fighting the pandemic. In addition, if we needed to evacuate because of fire danger, there is nowhere we could safely go. Our hospital is nearly out of personal protective equipment, while healthcare professionals and others on the front line are risking their lives and the health of their families. Northern Arizona University has emptied its labs to donate PPE supplies to our healthcare professionals and first responders.