Letter to the Editor: Local feels Flagstaff City Council coming up short on housing

On June 1, Mayor Deasy and the city councilmembers killed a project to build 140 desperately needed housing units, including 20 units reserved for low-income residents. The decision is a loss for residents who will be priced out of Flagstaff as ever more people compete over our limited housing supply and, infuriatingly, comes just a few months after the council declared a housing affordability emergency.

That declaration and numerous statements the councilmembers made in support of housing since then were forgotten at the meeting, where the council held 30 of the units hostage in a negotiation over public access -- a tactic that makes no sense in light of the council’s supposed support for more housing -- and ultimately killed the project.

It raises the question of how much of city council’s support for housing is political pandering -- it’s that or they’re the world’s worst negotiators. Either way, Mayor Deasy and the other councilmembers need to answer some hard questions about housing, starting with how they intend to make up for the loss of 167 units, if they want to keep the support of residents impacted by housing affordability.

TYLER DENHAM

Flagstaff

