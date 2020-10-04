Letter to the Editor: Local election commissions make voting legitimate

I must respond to the use of the term “mass mail-out voting” as described by Kayleigh McEnany. There is no such thing as a mass ballot. The ballot I will receive living in Flagstaff will be different from the one my friends in Doney Park will receive. I cannot fathom the number of different ballots that will be used across the United States. Each community will have their own particular ballot reflecting local issues as well as national issues.