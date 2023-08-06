I am disappointed and angry that Northern Arizona Healthcare is devoting little time and effort to improving the dismal quality of healthcare in northern Arizona and is instead engaged in strong-arm strategies of demanding corporate welfare (grifting to have the public pay for their profiteering, the public paying for all manner of infrastructure that benefits their corporate plans but does essentially nothing to improve healthcare) and, when challenged for their lack of transparency, refuse to explicitly state how they will not pass along infrastructure costs to the public now and locking in public pay for future repairs and upgrades, NAH resorts to bullying the city council and residents. Representing a tantrum rather than problem solving, the bullies at NAH are now threatening citizens with lawsuits to overturn a proposed vote by the people. Add anti-democratic to the NAH mission statement. A focus on property management at the proposed subsidized center detracts from an unrealized emphasis on providing quality healthcare. Exactly how come is housing, retail, other extraneous stuff important to providing healthcare? A sure sign of being bamboozled, conned, grifting is threatening those asking questions (via lawsuit, via obscuring facts and avoiding questions, etc.), yet seems part of the NAH power and subsidies grab.